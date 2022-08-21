Tripura : Industries Development Corporation Chairman & MD’s Offices Sealed In Land Acquisition Case

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 21, 2022: The official chambers of Tripura Industrial Development Corporation (TIDC) chairman Tinku Roy and Managing Director Swapna Debnath were sealed by the concerned authorities following the direction of a land acquisition court number 03 here in Agartala city on Saturday evening.

The two official chambers located at TIDC Bhavan here in Agartala were sealed after being found defaulted in compensation payment of Gautam Kumar Das at Bodhjungnagar, in the outskirts of the capital city.

Earlier, the Lower Court served notice to TIDC to clear the outstanding amount at the earliest or else, the properties of the Industries and Commerce department will be attached.

Later in the evening, speaking to reporters here at Agartala Press Club on Saturday evening, Special Secretary of the Industries and Commerce department Abhishek Chandra said “A judgement has been passed by the lower court on September 09, 2019 directing the TIDC to compensate an amount of Rs 4.79 crore to the claimant person. Following this verdict, we have contested this in the High Court where the judgement to deposit at least some amount to the registrar.”

The claimant Das’ land was taken by the government for Bodhjungnagar industrial estate during the Leftist regime by the then DM of West Tripura district. A petition was filed with the lower court following a dispute over compensation to be paid to the claimant. But Das claimed that the compensation received was not enough.

Elaborating the case, Special Secretary Chandra said “The department has deposited Rs 1,28,27,500 before the registrar of the High Court according to the direction of Tripura HC. Hearing the petition, the HC did not issue any stay on the order passed by the lower court. We were supposed to apprise the lower court not to pass any order unless the proceedings of the HC is not over. In absence of the stay order, the LA court sent the bailiff to the TIDC on August 18, 2022. Accordingly the Chairman and Managing Director’s offices were sealed.”

“But in the spirit of judgement the lower court could have waited till the order of the high court was not yet made final. We have nothing to say against or anything. We are only to comply. We have complied again. We will bring our issues before the local court on Monday”, he told reporters.

Reacting on this matter, TIDC chairman Tinku Roy said “At present, the case proceedings are pending with the High Court and the lower court was not informed regarding the same. During the previous government’s regime, DM and Collector of West Tripura district demarcated the land and handed it over to the previous government. As the government’s Industries and Commerce department failed to run the properties were later handed over to TIDC.”