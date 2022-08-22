Arun Upreti Elected As New Speaker Of Sikkim Legislative Assembly

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The former cabinet minister – Arun Upreti has been elected as the new Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly, after gaining majority of votes during the 1st day of the Tenth Assembly, Sixth Session (Part-II).

He secured the 100% vote for his proposal as Speaker, which was made by the Minister of Rural Development Department (RDD) – Sonam Lama and seconded by the legislator of Soreng-Chakung constituency – Aditya Golay.

The post of SLA Speaker had remained vacant, after the former SLA Speaker – L.B. Das tendered resignation from the concerned post on August 16.

In his address, Shri Upreti extended gratitude to all the Members of the House and thanked them for their support on being elected as the Speaker of the House.

He assured of performing his responsibilities with utmost sincerity and discharge his duties while maintaining the decorum and sanctity of the august House.

The Session was resumed with the obituary reference made on the passing away of former Member of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, Late Tasa Tengay Lepcha, who left for the heavenly abode on June 1, 2022.

Similarly, 12 bills were introduced during the session. Out of these, 3 are new bills and others are amended which will be discussed and passed tomorrow. During this session, the First Supplementary Demands for Grants for the financial year 2022-23 was also presented.