Arunachal Registers Significant Decline In COVID-19 Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 126  

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh has registered a significant decline in COVID-19 cases; after the detection of 2 fresh new positive cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,550.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

The active caseload currently stands at 126. While, 66,128 patients have recovered from the disease till date.

Altogether 12,88,474 samples have been tested for coronavirus so far.

Over 18.40 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines so far; informed the State Immunisation Officer – Dimong Padung.