Assam-Arunachal Pradesh Border Row : Regional Committees Visit Disputed Locations At Namsai & Lohit 

NET Web Desk

In an attempt to resolve the long-standing border disputes between Assam & Arunachal Pradesh, a Regional level Arunachal-Assam border committee meeting, and visited some of the disputed locations at Namsai and Lohit districts.

The concerned initiative has been undertaken to boost confidence among the citizens & in line with the historic Namsai Declaration.

The meeting was convened by the Assam Border Protection and Development Minister – Atul Bora & Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh – Chowna Mein. It was also attended by the MLA Sadiya Bolin Chetia, Namsai MLA – Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Lekang legislator – Jummum Ete Deori; and Senior Government officials from both the northeastern states.

Taking to Twitter, the Agriculture Minister of Assam & Chairman of Regional Committee Assam-Arunachal Border – Atul Bora wrote “We are certain that with persistent efforts of HCM Dr @himantabiswa and cooperation of Arunachal Pradesh HCM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP, we will be able to amicably resolve border issues. This initiative will bring lasting peace & all-round development to Assam – Arunachal border areas.”

We are certain that with persistent efforts of HCM Dr @himantabiswa and cooperation of Arunachal Pradesh HCM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP, we will be able to amicably resolve border issues. This initiative will bring lasting peace & all-round development to Assam – Arunachal border areas.

“Due to strong political will and visionary leadership of Hon’ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, we are seeing concrete measures being initiated to resolve decades old inter-state border issues between Assam & neighbouring states.” – he further added.

Due to strong political will and visionary leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr @himantabiswa, we are seeing concrete measures being initiated to resolve decades old inter-state border issues between Assam & neighbouring states.

In order to give confidence to the people & in the spirit of commitment to resolve our border issue in line with the historic Namsai Declaration, the joint regional committee on Assam-Arunachal border visited some of the areas at Namsai and Lohit district to resolve the issue.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart – Pema Khandu recently inked the historic Namsai Declaration. During the event, Sarma noted that the disagreement, which began almost seven decades ago, is being resolved assiduously by both parties.

Referring the declaration as a “milestone” in the history of friendship & brotherhood, Sarma then remarked that “the 123 villages along the border are no longer under contention between the two states. The boundaries of Arunachal already includes 28 settlements. The argument between the two has now been resolved or curtailed. The disagreement only affects 86 communities at the moment.”

For addressing the border dispute, both the northeastern states constituted 12 regional committees; which will submit their reports by September 15, 2022.

As per an official statement issued earlier, “All border issue between Assam & Arunachal will be confined to those raised before the Local Commission in 2007. The boundary line delineated and signed on the 29 Toposheets by the High Powered Tripartite Committee as notified during 1980 would be taken as basis for realignment of boundary by both states.”