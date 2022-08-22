Assam CM Inaugurates State-Of-The-Art ‘Audio-Visual Hub’ At Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma today inaugurated the state-of-the-art audio-visual hub at the state-government owned-Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio, an effort which will assist producers throughout the northeastern regions.

The studio has been equipped with the latest technology, in order to meet the demands of filmmakers and enable them to complete post-production works for their films.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Happy to dedicate to the public a state-of-the-art audio visual hub at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio. It will enable producers across Assam & other NE states to do all post-production activities of their films without going outside the region.”

“Filmmakers can add latest audio-visual affects to their films at subsidised rates at the hub. It was gratifying for me as I had planned this project during my tenure as Finance Minister of Assam. We’re also planning to build a 1500-capacity auditorium in at Jyoti Chitraban.” – he further added.

According to reports, this audio-visual hub incorporates of – Signature Prime lens; Mini LF Digital Movie camera; E Conference Hall; DL Studio; Editing Studio; 7.1 Mixing studio; 5.1 Dolby surround sound set; among other features.

Meanwhile, the state Minister of Cultural Affairs – Bimal Borah also expressed satisfaction at the inauguration of the audio visual hub.

Taking to Twitter, Borah wrote “Theatres and movies are the two most significant avenues through which Assam’s rich cultural legacy is portrayed. Extremely pleased to participate in the inaugural ceremony of the Audio Visual Hub with HCM Dr @himantabiswa dangoriya at the Jyoti Chitrabon”

“Since its inception, Jyoti Chitrabon has played an important role in enhancing the culture of the state Under the aegis of GoA, it has become well equipped with cutting-edge technology in order to keep up with changing times & to meet the growing demand of filmmakers.” – he further added.