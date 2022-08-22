COVID-19 Update : Nagaland Logs 2 New Cases & 1 Fatality; Tally Pushed To 35,890 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Nagaland today registered 2 fresh new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 35,890.

These new cases were reported from Dimapur and Longleng districts.

However, the state’s coronavirus death toll remained at 777, as one new fatality have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Nagaland now has 15 active COVID-19 cases. While, four more patients recovered from COVID-19, during the day taking the total number of recoveries to 33,588.

Besides, 1,510 patients have migrated to other states till date; informed a health department official. Altogether 4,79,171 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. A total of 17,14,193 coronavirus vaccines have been administered till Sunday.