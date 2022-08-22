Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates ‘CSR & Investment Conclave 2022’; Effort To Boost Investment Opportunities In Nagaland 

NET Web Desk

The Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman today inaugurated the three-days long ‘Nagaland Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Investment Conclave 2022’ themed on “Partnerships for Strengthening Sustainable Development” at NBCC Convention Centre in Kohima.

This first-of-its-kind CSR Conclave in Nagaland, have been organized by the Investment and Development Authority (IDAN); which aims to focus on business-to-business and business-to-government interactions.

More than 100 corporate delegates and investors from various parts of the nation participated in the event.

It incorporated of an interactive session on experience sharing and developing partnerships, investment opportunities in Nagaland and a thematic discussion on achieving sustainable development and CSR (Best practices, key challenges, learning, outcomes).

The conclave aims to reflect the scope of idea-exchange and partnerships on thematic areas of entrepreneurship, skill development, innovation, education, sports, health and nutrition, agriculture, forest & environmental sustainability.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs also unveiled the exhibition stalls at the conclave; in presence of the Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio and other dignitaries.

Taking to Twitter, the Nagaland CM wrote “The Conclave will provide the platform for CSR spending companies to harness various opportunities Nagaland offers. We hope they will use innovative solutions & resources to supplement the Government’s efforts to meet the evolving challenges of public service delivery.”

“The State Govt. has been facilitating pvt. entrepreneurs in the State & recognises that companies & pvt. initiatives are critical for creating employment & harnessing the full potential of its resources & for attaining robust economic growth,” – he further added.

This conclave will also have a Banker’s conclave/credit outreach programme on August 23 at Capital Cultural Hall Kohima from 10:55 AM.

During her visit to Nagaland, Sitharaman is likely to visit Mon and dedicate Axis Bank branch; and attend virtual dedication of Axis Bank branches at Demow, Sibasagar, Gohpur, Biswanath (Assam) and Madanrting, East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.

She will also virtually inaugurate the Nagaland Rural Bank branch at Chessore and launch two projects under tribal development fund of NABARD.

The finance minister will also announce 100 per cent saturation of all eligible farmers under KCC in two project areas of – Wokha and Phek districts under Nagaland State Cooperative Bank (NSCB).