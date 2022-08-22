Manipur CM Hails SC’s Decision On AIFF; Calls “Encouraging For Indian Football” 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today lauded the Supreme Court’s decision to scrap the Committee of Administrators (CoA) – the panel running Indian football for the past few months.

Referring the decision as ‘encouraging for Indian football’, Singh stated that “I would love to comprehend the honorable Supreme Court for its well-timed choices and the ideal choice within side the large hobby of football in India. It will virtually inspire football fans in India. Once the elections are held within seven days, they will likely be streamlined with the aid of using the AIFF also. I congratulate the honorable Supreme Court and salute them.”

“The Supreme Court is maintaining the consider withinside the gift authorities under the management of honorable top minister Narendra Modi Ji. That is the cause why they’re interested in investigating the involvement of unlawful cash and misuse of funds. I would love to thank the Supreme Court,” – he further added.

The Supreme Court on Monday permitted the COA to be revoked and ordered the AIFF acting secretary general to manage daily operations until new elections were held.

Its worthy to note that earlier this month, FIFA suspended AIFF with immediate effect owing to “undue influence” from outside parties, dealing a severe blow to Indian football.

FIFA – the apex football body recently announced its decision to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect and the decision was taken unanimously by the Bureau of the FIFA Council.

“The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes,” stated an official media release, issued by FIFA.