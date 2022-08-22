Manipur : Large Stash Of Arms & Ammunition Recovered From Moreh; Myanmar National Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against insurgency activities, the Manipur Police in collaboration with the Moreh Battalion of Assam Rifles apprehended a Myanmar national alongwith a huge stash of arms & ammunition from the border town.

Based on specific inputs about such movement, the paramilitary troop alongwith Manipur Police launched a joint operation, which led to the arrest of a Myanmar national from Canan Veng locality of Moreh.

According to reports, the security forces have impounded massive stash of weapons, including – two 9mm pistols, 41 live rounds, four mobile phones, and one wireless radio set.

Meanwhile, the arrested persons alongwith the recovered items have been handed-over to the Moreh Police Station for further investigation into the matter.