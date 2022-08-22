Meghalaya : Lightning Kills One, Two Injured In Shillong 

NET Web Desk

Atleast one person have succumbed, while two others sustained severe injuries, after lightning struck them on Sunday at around 3 PM.

The tragic incident occurred at Golflink, where the victims were attempting to seek shelter, under a tree, which was unfortunately struck by lightning.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as – Dinesh Nonglang (37). He succumbed to his injuries before he was rushed to the Shillong Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, the other two injured have been identified as – Carnes Nonglang (25) and Shalbines Lyngdoh Marshillong (42). They are being treated at the Civil Hospital Shillong.