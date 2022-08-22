Mizoram : Body Of 39-Yr-Old Man Missing After Car Plunges Into River; Recovered 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The corpse of Lalfakzuala Chenkual (39), who went missing after his car met with an accident and fell into Tlawng River on the night of August 2, 2022 was recovered today.

The corpse of his son – Malsawmkima Chenkual (10) was also found floating on the river on August 17, 2022, which was recovered by the volunteers and YMA members of Sairang hamlet.

Its worth mentioning that Malsawmkima Chenkual and his father Lalfakzuala met with an accident at around 7 PM on August 2, 2022 after returning from Daifim Picnic spot which is located on the NH towards Lengpui Airport. The vehicle slid-off from the main road and crashed into Tlawng River.

There were four people inside the vehicle that night, and while two people were rescued and taken to the hospital the same night, Lalfakzuala Chenkual and his son went missing. The night of the accident also witnessed heavy rainfall that made the water current extremely strong.

Though search and rescue operations, including divers immediately rushed to the scene, they were failed to pull-out the vehicle from the river. The divers searched for the two missing persons, but had to wait for the daylight and the incessant rain to stop for continuing with the further rescue operations.

The following morning, a massive search operation (as per Mizo customary law) was organized by various branches of Young Mizo Association of the state for seven days. The funeral of Lalfakzuala Chenkual conducted on August 22, 2022, at around 7 PM.