Mizoram : UNICEF, USAID Donates Communication Equipment To Health Department; Raising Awareness On COVID-19 & Routine Immunization 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) in collaboration with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) today donated numerous communication equipments viz Pico Projectors (6), megaphones (60), and juke boxes (25) to the National Health Mission (NHM), Mizoram Health Department.

These equipments have been donated with the aim of educating the masses on Covid-19, Vaccination; Reproductive & Child Health; and Routine Immunization.

It will help to alleviate the health disparities and deliver adequate, equitable health services along remote areas.

According to the State SBC Consultant of UNICEF – Dr Aribam Rebecca Sharma, the medical equipment has been donated on behalf of UNICEF & USAID and was received by the Mission Director of NHM – Dr Eric Zomawia.

They will be distributed to Aizawl Civil Hospital, District Hospital, Sub-District Hospital and selected Public Health Centres.

Dr Eric Zomawia expressed his gratitude towards UNICEF & USAID for their donations; and remarked that such equipment will prove beneficial along outlying hamlets.

He also thanked the two organizations for providing additional staffs under National Health Mission.