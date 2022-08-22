Nagaland Government Striving To Develop Sport Infrastructure Across Every District : CM Rio 

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today noted that despite facing resource shortage, the state administration in collaboration with the ‘Khelo India Mission’ initiative is striving to develop sport facilities across every district.

He mentioned the same, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the first-edition of the week-long ‘Nagaland Olympic and Paralympics Games (NOPG)’ jointly organized by the Nagaland Olympic Association (NOA) and Department of Youth Resources and Sports.

Referring the event as a “red letter day” in the history of Nagaland Olympics, the CM asserted that its basically the collaborative efforts to promote and foster sports with the intent to promote oneness among the Nagas.

Inclusion of paralympics for the specially-abled persons, the NOPG has the motto of the “stronger together”, he said, adding that all the 16 districts with more than 3,500 athletes and officials are in Kohima to compete in this Olympics.

Games and sports are no longer regarded as mere entertainment or time-pass, the CM said.

He further added that since ages, the sports arena and platform nations and states have been vying for dominance, while winning the most medals demonstrate the progress and maturity of the nation and its population.

Youth are the hope, strength and future of the society and sports is one discipline which can bring fame to self, state and country, he said while encouraging the youth to give their best with discipline, dedication and determination in order to take up sports professionally.

Nagas are second to none, we have the talent and also the instinct to be sportsperson and excel but we have to work very hard to excel in this competitive arena, said Rio. The NOPG is being held in three districts – Kohima, Dimapur and Longleng.