Set-Out Into Entrepreneurship; Emerge As ‘Job-Providers’ Instead Of ‘Job-Seekers’ : Nagaland Governor To Students 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Governor – Prof. Jagdish Mukhi today appealed the students to set-out into entrepreneurship and become “job-providers” rather than “job seekers”; and suggested them to take-up agriculture and contribute towards ‘Self-Reliant India’ programme.

Addressing the 32nd Graduation Day celebration at the St. Joseph’s College Jakhama, Mukhi commended the College for leaving an indelible mark in the legacy of education in Nagaland. He congratulated all the graduates of various departments on completing their degrees from this distinguished institution and also complemented the faculty members, administrative team and the parents of the graduating students for their selfless support in achieving this milestone.

He also felicitated 1259 Undergraduates and 102 Postgraduates. “Today, it fills my heart with pride to see a batch of promising youngsters armed with knowledge and skills are ready to accomplish their dreams”. stated Mukhi.

Mukhi highlighted that St. Joseph’s College has been accredited with Grade ‘A’ by the NAAC in 2016; and further added that the college seems to have left no stone unturned in providing quality higher education to the youth of Nagaland as well as neighbouring states.

“Every individual’s contribution matters in nation building as long as one sincerely serves from the heart,” – he further added.

Mukhi further reiterated that “Nagaland stands on the launch pad of significant change and development and the youths of today have a great responsibility towards enhancing this progression of this hugely beautiful and resourceful state.”