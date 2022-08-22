Tripura : “Congress Party” & “President’s Rule” – Synonymous To Help CPI-M; Alleges BJP Minister Sushanta Chowdhury

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 22, 2022 : Tripura Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Information & Cultural Affairs minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Monday termed “Congress party” and “President’s rule” as synonymous.

In a press conference at BJP state headquarters here in Agartala city on Monday afternoon, Chowdhury said “When Communists were in power during the 25 years in Tripura, these Congress party leaders never went to Delhi and demanded for President’s rule. Today, tarnishing the image of the 4.5 years old government, tried to malign the party being in the party and later moved out, similarly, attempted to malign the image of the state sitting in Delhi and demanded President’s rule.”

“However, the President’s rule is nothing new for the Congress party. In 1993, through President’s rule, Congress helped the CPIM to come to power and form Leftist government. The then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao executed President’s Rule in Tripura and election took place after two-three months and helped the CPIM-led Leftists to form government by the Congress party. That Congress party is now again demanding President’s rule. Congress party and President’s rule are synonyms. They know that the power can be handed over to their Communist friends through this path. The Congress party had accepted the responsibility of landing the power to Communist parties on their own hands”, he added.

Chowdhury said “The assembly election is approaching. Opposition parties who are trying to catch fish in muddy water, are making untiring efforts to hatch deep-rooted conspiracy and slandering the image of BJP-led government. And, as part of this, we have seen that the Congress had held a press conference at New Delhi. Here, the people who love this state and honour it, those who want successful implementation of ‘Ek Tripura, Shrestha Tripura’ in the entire northeastern region and India, right at that place and at that time, the Congress party attempted to spread a negative message throughout the country”.

Addressing the mediapersons, Chowdhury noted that “Whenever Congress or CPIM hold press conferences, allegations are made in the same tune. Congress and CPIM support each other. Despite knowing the fact that the central government is not run by the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao, still he went to Delhi and held a press conference after becoming frustrated with the 4.5 year old government. At present, it is the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

He said, “Congress leaders have forgotten that a large number of Congress workers were killed and murdered during CPIM-led Leftist regime. The Congress party is day-dreaming to help the communists through the demand of President’s rule in Tripura. Everyone in Congress and CPIM are having a notion that they cannot return to power without each other’s help. The way people of West Bengal answered the unethical alliance of Congress and CPIM, in the same way, people of Tripura are prepared to reply to them. The same culture continued during CPIM and BJP’s regimes.”