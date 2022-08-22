USTM Meghalaya Conferred With ‘UNESCO Community Excellence Award’ 

UNESCO Community Excellence Award presented to USTM Prof. G. D. Sharma by Dr Aswini Sarma and Prof. Dr. Ramesh Chandra Borpatragohain in the presence of Prof. L. L. Singh, Mr Yogesh Kulshreshtha at USTM, Meghalaya on 21-08-22.Pix by UB Photos

NET Web Desk

The University of Science and Technology (USTM) has been conferred with the coveted UNESCO’s ‘Community Excellence Award’ for fostering harmony & brotherhood among the diverse indigenous communities of northeastern regions through its extension services and free education programme for underprivileged students under various university-sponsored initiatives.

The award was presented to the university, during the silver-jubilee celebration of the UNESCO Association Guwahati held at USTM central auditorium on August 20.

The award was handed-over to the Vice-Chancellor of USTM – Prof GD Sharma by the Executive Director of Resource Centre for UN-NER & Secretary-General of UAG – Dr Aswini Sarma; and the Education chief of UNESCO Association Guwahati – Prof Dr Ramesh Chandra Barpatragohain.

The event was also attended by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bodoland University – Prof LL Singh; Secretary-General of CUCAI-New Delhi – Yogesh Kulshreshtha; Pro VC of USTM – Dr BK Das; and the Advisor to USTM – Dr RK Sharma; among other dignitaries.