USTM Meghalaya Conferred With ‘UNESCO Community Excellence Award’ 

- NET Web Desk
The University of Science and Technology (USTM) has been conferred with the coveted UNESCO’s ‘Community Excellence Award’ for fostering harmony & brotherhood among the diverse indigenous communities of northeastern regions through its extension services and free education programme for underprivileged students under various university-sponsored initiatives.
The award was presented to the university, during the silver-jubilee celebration of the UNESCO Association Guwahati held at USTM central auditorium on August 20.
The award was handed-over to the Vice-Chancellor of USTM – Prof GD Sharma by the Executive Director of Resource Centre for UN-NER & Secretary-General of UAG – Dr Aswini Sarma; and the Education chief of UNESCO Association Guwahati – Prof Dr Ramesh Chandra Barpatragohain.
The event was also attended by the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Bodoland University – Prof LL Singh; Secretary-General of CUCAI-New Delhi – Yogesh Kulshreshtha; Pro VC of USTM – Dr BK Das; and the Advisor to USTM – Dr RK Sharma; among other dignitaries.