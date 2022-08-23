Arunachal Governor Presents Citation To 2 Engineer Regiments; Recognizing Excellent Operational Performance 

NET Web Desk

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh – Brig Dr B D Mishra (Retd) on Tuesday presented citations to 4 and 116 Engineer Regiments at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar; in recognition of their excellent operational performance, effective aid to the civil administration and significant assistance towards the local populace.

The Commanding Officer of 4 Engineer Regiment Colonel K Senthil Kumar along with Subedar Major B Jagadesh Kumar and youngest Sapper of the unit Kamachandra received the Governor’s citation, while Commanding Officer of 116 Engineer Regiment Colonel Prashant Ludhra along with Subedar Major R B Bhosale and youngest Sapper of the unit Sajan Prit Singh, received the citation.

According to a Raj Bhawan communique, the governor commended both the regiments for setting up the troops’ defensive positions quickly and connecting them with roads and bridges, which substantially simplified the transfer of people and supplies to the border regions.

He appreciated the 4 Engineer Regiment for employing local youths and favouring local materials in their construction projects, as well as for successfully establishing operational rails in the Shi Yomi and Upper Siang regions.

Meanwhile, the Governor also lauded the 116 Engineer Regiment for successfully laying operational tracks in Upper Subansiri, Lohit and Anjaw districts and for assisting the state government during natural disasters.

Mishra said that the effective assistance to the civil administration during natural disasters and valuable help to the local population by both the regiments, has earned accolades from the people during their deployment on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the state.