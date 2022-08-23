Assam Government Issues Notification; Enhancing Daily Wages Of Tea-Garden Workers  

NET Web Desk

The Assam government has enhanced the daily wage of tea plantation workers by Rs 27 per day in both Brahmaputra and Barak Valley.

According to a notification issued by the state Labour Welfare Department, the pay modification will be effective from August 1.

With this hike, the tea workers in Brahmaputra Valley will receive Rs 232, while tea plantation workers in Barak Valley will get Rs 210.

The Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a meeting with the stakeholders on August 10 for determining the minimum wages of tea plantation workers, where it was decided to hike the wages of all workers by Rs 27.