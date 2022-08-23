Assam Government, World Bank Stresses On Need For Timely-Completion Of EAP Projects 

NET Web Desk

Assam Government and the World Bank have decided to fast-track the completion of ongoing projects, and expedite the approval procedure for those in the pipeline.

A meeting of representatives from World Bank and state government delegates, chaired by the Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma was held here on Monday night. During the meeting, the delegates comprehensively discussed about the current Externally-Aided Projects (EAPs) and proposed projects to be funded by the international financial institution.

According to an official release, “The two parties have agreed upon speeding-up the completion of the remaining components of ongoing projects and accelerating the approval procedure for launching those on the pipeline.”

The World Bank delegation was led by its South Asia Regional Vice-President – Martin Raiser and also included its India country director Auguste Tano Kouameheld.

Sarma complimented the World Bank for its unwavering assistance in realizing Assam’s growth potential and expressed the hope that their partnership would grow stronger as they embark on new projects and programmes.

Additionally, he inaugurated the ‘State Public Procurement Portal’ which would serve as a one-stop solution for public procurements of various magnitudes and varieties.

The portal is aimed at ensuring transparency in the public procurement procedures; and is the second-of-its-sort to be developed by the state administration.

Taking to Twitter, Sarma wrote “Glad to meet Mr Martin Raiser, World Bank’s South Asia Regional VP & Mr Auguste Tano Kouame, @WorldBankIndia Country Director in my office at Janata Bhawan. We discussed several EAP projects supported by WB & stressed the need for their timely completion.”

“Also launched the Public Procurement Portal in pursuance of our commitment to taking our governance closer to everyone. The portal will ensure complete transparency in public procurement system in our State.” – he further added.