Assam : Truck Loaded With 75 Cattles Seized In Nagaon; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

The Assam Police has rescued 75 cattles from a pick-up truck and nabbed two offenders from Kaliabor region under Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

Based on specific inputs, a police team intercepted the vehicle at National Highway (NH) 37; and rescued the cattles.

The security forces have also apprehended two cattle smugglers for their alleged involvement into the incident. These offenders have been identified as – Nurul Hussain and Wahidul Islam.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against the persons and further investigation is underway.