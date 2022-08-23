Awareness Rally On Women Empowerment Organized In Mizoram 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Commemorating the 250th Birth Anniversary of Raja Rammohun Roy – “Father of Modern India”, an awareness rally of school children on women empowerment was organized this morning in Mizoram along with the rest of the nation.

The rally was organized jointly by Mizoram State Library, Art & Culture Department and Raja Rammohun Roy Library Foundation (RRRLF).

The Vice-Chairman of Human Resource Development Board – L. Thangmawia, MLA graced the function as its chief guest and flagged-off the rally; which witnessed the participation of more than 100 students from Graceland School and LR Higher Secondary School.

With the initiative of Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation (RRLF) Kolkata, the rally is organised with the participation of at least 250 school children, teachers, and local district authorities in 250 districts all over India.

In Mizoram the rally is organized across districts – Aizawl, Kolasib, Lunglei and Champhai. Meanwhile, messages on the importance of education and women’s rights were displayed on placards and posters by students.