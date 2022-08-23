COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 21 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,571 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 21 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,571.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) detected 4 fresh new cases; followed by three each in Namsai, Upper Siang and West Kameng. Changlang and East Siang reported two cases each. While, one cases each have been reported from Anjaw, Papum Pare, Dibang Valley and Leparada.

The active caseload has currently dipped to 121. While, 26 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 66,154.

Besides, the recovery rate and positivity rate currently stands at 99.37 percent and 10.5 percent respectively. While the fatality rate stands at 0.44 percent; informed Dr Jampa.