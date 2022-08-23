COVID-19 Update : Mizoram Logs 214 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 804 

NET Web Desk

Mizoram registered a total of 214 new COVID-19 cases, and zero fatality in the last 24 hours, as informed by the latest report of state Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR).

Besides, the daily positivity rate has been reported to be 25.00%, according to the information shared by state government today.

The active caseload now stands at 804. While, a total of 2,36,319 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mizoram so far. A total of 717 people have succumbed to the deadly infection.

A total of 856 samples were tested on August 22, 2022, out of which 115 samples belonged to males, while 99 of females.

Furthermore, the total recovery rate in the northeastern state stands at 2,34,798. The official statement further adds that Rapid Antigen Test (RAgT) & TrueNAT detected 212 & 2 positive cases respectively.