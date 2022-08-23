Manipur : Ace Pugilist – Mary Kom Undergoes ACL Surgery In Mumbai 

NET Web Desk

The six-times world champion pugilist – MC Mary Kom on Tuesday underwent a reconstructive surgery to repair an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tear in her left knee at a Mumbai-based hospital.

The veteran boxer had torn her ACL when she twisted her knee in the first few minutes of her 48kg bout during the the Commonwealth Games selection trials in June.

“Mary had an ACL injury in her knee for which she underwent surgery today in Mumbai,” – informed her coach Chhote Lal Yadav.

Taking to Twitter, the pugilist wrote “I will be fine very soon. Thank you @OGQ_India for the constant love and support.”

Due to the injury, the 39-year-old had also missed the CWG, where she had become the first Indian woman boxer to claim a gold medal in the 2018 edition.