Manipur : Drugs Worth Of Rs 17.2 Crores Seized From Moreh 

NET Web Desk

In a major operation against drug menace, the Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Manipur Police today confiscated a massive stash of drugs worth of Rs 17.2 Crores near the Indo-Myanmar border in Moreh.

Based on inputs about the suspicious movement of drug traffickers, the paramilitary troop launched a joint operation to nab the offenders.

According to reports, the security forces observed the movement of two persons near Border Pillar 77. On being challenged, both individuals dropped their sacks and fled towards the Myanmar territory.

During thorough search, the security forces have recovered 8.60 kilograms of brown sugar, worth of Rs 17.2 Crores.

Meanwhile, the recovered items were handed-over to the Moreh Police Station for further investigation.