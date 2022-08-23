Meghalaya HC Urges Centre To Assess Need For Roadway Construction Along Northeastern Regions 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya High Court (HC) on Monday requested the Centre to look into the necessity for construction of roads along the northeastern regions, particularly in hilly terrains.

A two-member bench mentioned that “It is hoped that the Union looks into the demands of northeast, particularly the States with hilly terrain. Citizens’ freedom of movement is a basic right that requires to be realized.”

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Arnold G Momin. During the hearing, the northeastern state sought time to approach the Union government or its agencies, requesting for the release of additional funds.

As a result, the bench has agreed to again take-up the matter, three weeks later. The next hearing will take place on September 14.