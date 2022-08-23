Meghalaya : ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2021’ Conferred With 3 Awards At Wow Awards Asia 2022 

NET Web Desk

The famed “Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival” which exhibits the splendid transformation of the region into a live sketch, covered with beautiful shades of purples and pinks; has been conferred with three awards during the recently-concluded ‘Wow Awards Asia 2022’ held at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

According to an official statement, the ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival’ secured gold awards in Festival of the Year-Art/Culture/Lifestyle and Best Tourism Event categories, the silver award was given away in the category of Concert of the Year.

Its worthy to note that the ‘Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival 2021’ was organized by the Meghalaya Tourism and managed by Rockski EMG.