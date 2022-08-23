Mizoram Government Intends To Unveil 52 Schools By 2023; Under ‘Samagra Shiksha State Project’

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Secretary – Dr. Renu Sharma today chaired the meeting of ‘Samagra Shiksha Executive Committee’ at Chief Secretary Conference Hall.

Addressing the meeting, the Director of ‘Samagra Shiksha State Project’ – Lalhmachhuana reported that during 2018-2023, the project intends to unveil 52 schools; while 17 educational institutions are slated to be inaugurated during the concerned academic session.

The report highlighted that 52 vocational schools are currently functioning within the state; and stressed on the importance of secondary school teachers to enroll in the NISHTHA training for amplifying their skills.

The meeting accepted the Annual audited statement and Annual report 2019-20, 2020-21 which were discussed in the previous meeting; and selected a Chartered Accountant firm to audit the 2021-22 finance.