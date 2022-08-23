Mizoram : Health Minister Calls-On NGOs To Raise Awareness On AIDS 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Health Minister – Dr. R. Lalthangliana today chaired the advocacy meeting on the Harm Reduction programs of HIV/AIDS positives and high risk groups at Assembly Annex Conference Hall.

It was attended by all NGOs, Churches and various line departments working with HIV/AIDS in the state.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. R. Lalthangliana stated that the current status of Mizoram in its HIV positive record is a sad situation, and requires the coordination of the health department and MSACS with the whole society in containing the further spread of the virus.

The Minister made a clarion call to the NGOs, Churches and the state media in helping to spread awareness on HIV/AIDS issue.

Dr. ZR. Thiamsanga, Vice Chairman, Health & Family Welfare Board reported that 65% of HIV positives in the state contracted it from sex while 32% contract it from intravenous use of drugs.

Two sessions of discussions were also organized on the topics of “Gaps and Hindrances on implementation of Harm Reduction programs” and “Measures to bridge the gaps and hindrances on harm reduction services – way forward”.

The discussion witnessed numerous NGOs willing to strengthen Drop-in Centres for high risk persons at their respective localities. Various function under harm reduction programs and treatment of positives at the various Drop-in Centres were also discussed.