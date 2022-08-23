Mizoram : Home Minister Expresses Hope To Equip Police With Modern Weaponry

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Home Minister – Lalchamliana today graced the “Transfer and Handing over of SLR and INSAS rifles to Mizoram Home Guards & Civil Defence” function at GS Arya Mess, Mizoram Police Headquarter.

During the event, the Mizoram Police were handed with more than 200 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) and 100 INSAS (Indian Small Arms System); with 4 magazines for each weapon to the Mizoram Home Guards & Civil Defence.

Speaking at the function, the Home Minister stated that it is fortunate that the Mizoram Police has handed over weapons to MHG&CD, which will boost the confidence and spirit of the personnel.

Lalchamliana spoke on the importance of arming the Police forces with modern weaponry, and it is my desire that our State police are equipped with the latest and best arms and technology.

The following persons were signatories to the handing-over of weapons : Home Minister – Lalchamliana; Inspector General of Police (Hqrs) – John Neihlaia, IPS; Commandant General-cum-Director of MRHG&CD – Maj. Zosangliana Hualngo.

The Mizoram Home Guards & Civil Defence currently incorporate of less than 200 regular staffs; and around 1000 volunteers.