Tripura Conferred With 3 Awards For Ground-Breaking Reforms In Renewable Energy Sector

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 23, 2022 : Tripura has been conferred with two awards for solar-power installed capacity, and installing highest numbers of solar irrigation pumps in the North East region.

The Executive Director of the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States – JK Jethani in a letter has informed that the state of Tripura has been selected for awards amongst N-E States two categories in the 8th Foundation Day Awards for best performance in the Renewable Energy Sector during 2021-22 fiscal year.

The two awards achieved by Tripura are – second highest solar power installed capacity as on March 31 2022; and another one is for installation of highest numbers of solar irrigation pumps till March 31 of 2022.

“Tripura Renewable Energy Development Agency has been selected as the best performing state nodal agency amongst NE States,” – the letter further reads.

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for New and Renewable Energy and Chemicals and Fertilizers – Bhagwanth Khuba has kindly consented to distribute these awards in the 8th Foundation Day Ceremony scheduled to be held at Cochin, Kerala on August 27 next. Kerala’s Electricity minister and Chief Secretary has also been requested to attend the event.