Tripura : Dhalai Secures 5th Position Among 117 Aspirational Districts; Says MoS Pratima Bhoumik

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 23, 2022 : The union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment – Pratima Bhowmik on Tuesday said that the Dhalai district has secured 5th position among the 117 aspirational districts in the nation depending upon five factors.

Speaking to mediapersons at the conference hall of the Dhalai district’s DM office in Jawaharnagar on Tuesday afternoon, MoS Bhoumik said “The aspirational district of Dhalai secured 5th position among 117 districts this year. This position has been achieved by the district following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of making ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’. Hence, the five factors have been fixed to decide the development of the districts. The factors are Agriculture and Water Resource, Health and Nutrition, Education, Financial Inclusion and Basic Infrastructure. Based on these factors, Dhalai district secured 5th position.”

Bhoumik also said, “In agriculture, our Dhalai district has a potential in organic or natural farming. All the north eastern states could be the capital for the entire nation in organic farming, so far our Prime Minister dream is concerned. In case of financial inclusion, 10,074 persons availed Rs 84 crore under Mudra loan in the district, 25,010 persons covered under Insurance, 58,553 persons covered under PM Jana Surakhsha scheme and 8,321 persons covered under Atal Pension Yojana in the district.”

The union minister further informed “To boost up the development process the interlinking of Water Resource, TSECL and DWS planned for the district and would be implemented soon. Further, in case of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, the debacles created with the agencies HSCL and NBCC would be sorted out very soon.”

Prior to the press conference, the union minister of state held a high profile meeting with Dhalai district’s top brass like the District Magistrate and district level officials of the line departments.