Tripura Government Intensifies Surveillance To Prevent Entry Of Single-Use Plastics (SUPs)

NET Web Desk

The Tripura Government has stepped-up surveillance to prevent the entry of single-use plastics in the state.

As per estimation reports, the northeastern state is generating nearly 20 MT of plastic waste everyday, but has struggled to effectively manage such a huge amount of non-degradable waste. However, claims are made that waste is being segregated at the source; and re-checked at the Ward level secondary segregation centres in Agartala.

Additionally, the state administration has instructed the authorities stationed at Akhaura Integrated Check-Post at Bangladesh border and Churaibari Inter-State checkpost along Assam border to tighten surveillance on the carrying of these Single-Use Plastics (SUPs).

According to the Secretary of Science & Technology Department – Pradip Chakraborty, the government has been raiding the markets regularly to assess the stock of such commodities. It aims to raise awareness among the users about carrying bags and SUPs.