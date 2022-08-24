Ahead of Ensuing Assembly Elections, TMC Sacks Tripura Unit President – Subal Bhowmik 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 24, 2022 : The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) on Wednesday relieved Subal Bhowmik from his post of Tripura president of Trinamool Congress.

Tweeting a press communique, AITC informed “Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties as state president of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect.

All other members of the State Committee, State Youth Committee, State Mahila Committer, State SC Cell and State ST Cell shall continue in their positions as-is.

Rajib Banerjee, State In-Charge and Sushmita Dey, Rajya Sabha MP shall look after the functioning of the party till a new State President is appointed.

However, Bhowmik’s suspension from the party is not so surprising as he is found to have been not attending any programme of the party during the past few months.

BJP sources revealed that Bhowmik would re-join the saffron umbrella in presence of party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda’s visit on August 28-29 next.

It is noteworthy to mention here that Subal Bhowmik has a record of changing political parties after a short span in the past. He started his political career with Congress party and leaving the grand old national party, he floated his own party Tripura Progressive Gramin Congress, followed by joining Trinamool Congress, BJP and again switching over to TMC.