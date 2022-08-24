Assam : Nearly 6 Congress MLAs To Join AIUDF; Claims AIUDF Legislator – Karim Uddin Barbhuiya

NET Web Desk

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) party, led by Badruddin Ajmal has claimed that atleast six Congress legislators from Assam will soon join the concerned party.

This comes following the claims made by the Assam BJP Chief Bhabesh Kalita regarding some of the Opposition candidates joining the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to the AIUDF legislator and General Secretary of the party – Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, “Six months ago, I said that few Congress MLAs will share the dais with us and we will be together. Now two-three Congress MLAs are with us. They have also met our party supremo Badruddin Ajmal. We don’t want a by-election, so we are waiting. At least six Congress MLAs are in touch with us.”

He also appealed to other Congress MLAs that if anyone is considering going to the BJP, they shouldn’t.

“BJP is going to be finished in the next five-six years and their downfall has started from Bihar. So I request the other Congress MLAs that they need not go to BJP. We have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) since the start. We also support the Assam Accord. For the greater interest of Assam, don’t go to BJP, think about your area, your state and join AIUDF,” Barbhuiya added.

He further remarked that “on September 2, many Congress leaders, including Barpeta district president, and the state-level general secretary will join AIUDF in Barpeta.”