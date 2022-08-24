Assam : One Injured; Six Militants Held In Karbi Anglong 

NET Web Desk

Alleged militant of the proscribed outfit – National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong was injured in a gunfight, while six others were nabbed from Assam’s Karbi Anglong District.

According to the Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) – Gyanendra Pratap Singh, the alleged militants belonged to a newly-formed outfit in Karbi Anglong.

Taking to Twitter GP Singh wrote “Seven boys from Karbi Anglong got together, bought three pistol & started a new organisation called National Socialist council of Karbi Anglong. Six have been picked up. The main person Pabitra Teron has been injured in shoot out with police. Weapons recovered. Group neutralised.”

The key person of the group – Pabitra Teron, has been injured in a shootout with police, Singh said, He withheld other details, such as the time and location of the incident.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, took power in May 2021, at least 55 people have been killed and 142 injured in police encounter as the suspects allegedly tried to elude arrest or attacked the officers.