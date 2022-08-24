Assam : Small Tea Growers Expresses Resentment Over Hike In Daily Wages 

NET Web Desk

Assam’s small tea growers have expressed strong resentment against the state administration’s “unilateral” move, to enhance the daily wage of plantation workers to Rs 232.

According to a notification issued recently by the state Labour Department, the daily wage has been hiked by Rs 27, with effect from August 1.

The daily wage of a tea worker in the Brahmaputra Valley currently stands at Rs 232, while that of southern Assam’s Barak Valley is Rs 210.

The All Assam Small Tea Growers’ Association (AASTGA) said equating them with large gardens was an injustice on the part of the government.

Addressing the mediapersons, the President of AASTGA – Rajen Bora, “the decision was taken without consulting us, and it is not possible for us to pay the new wages.”

“The government must first set-up a system to ensure that the small tea growers receive a minimum support price for their tea leaves,” he further added.