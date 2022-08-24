Lone JD(U) Legislator From Arunachal Pradesh – Techi Kaso; Joins BJP 

NET Web Desk

The lone Janata Dal-United (JD-U) legislator from Arunachal Pradesh – Techi Kaso, joined the ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

The Deputy Speaker in Assembly – Tesam Pongte, accepted the Itanagar legislator’s merger with the saffron party. With the switchover, the BJP’s strength in the 60-member House is now 49.

Led by the Bihar Chief Minister – Nitish Kumar, JD(U) bagged seven of the 15 seats, which has contested in the 2019 assembly elections, and emerged as the second-largest party in the state after the BJP, which clinched 41 seats. However, on December 25, 2020, six of its legislators joined the BJP.

The Opposition Congress and BJP’s ally NPP have four MLAs each, while there are three Independent legislators who also support the ruling party.