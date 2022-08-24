Meghalaya : Inquiry Report Unearthed Massive “Scam” In Purchase, Vehicles Procurement In Police Headquarters 

NET Web Desk

A high-level inquiry has revealed the “scam” on procurement of vehicles and the issue of fuel coupons by Meghalaya Police.

The “scam” was exposed by an inquiry team, headed by the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) – Mukesh Kumar Singh which investigated the irregularities and mismanagement in the procurement of vehicles.

This report mentioned about the unofficial procurement and non-registration of 29 vehicles, discrepancies in documents, questionable allotment and purchase of cheaper models against the sanction of expensive variants by the Assistant Inspector General (A) – Gabriel K. Iangrai.

Moreover, the vehicles were in the personal custody of Iangrai and the fuel coupons were issued by him directly without any sanction from a competent authority.

“These vehicles were then taken directly on his orders to either Police Officer Mess or MPRO complex, where they were kept and the keys of all these vehicles were kept in his official residence. Their statement also reveals numerous crucial facts which point at glaring mismanagement and misuse of power by AIG (A),” – the report further reads.

“No log books were ever maintained for these vehicles even though POL/DOL coupons were issued by AIG (A) himself on a regular basis,” – noted the report; and added that “misappropriation of government funds cannot be ruled-out”.

Besides, these matters were been operated on an Ad-hoc basis, without the knowledge of DGPs and other senior officials; added the report.

On the other hand, the inquiry team has recommended the DGP to institute a departmental enquiry against all erring officials to fix the responsibilities for all the lapses that have occurred.