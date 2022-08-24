Mizoram : Aizawl Hosts Tea Symposium; In Collaboration With Experts From Taiwan

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Faculties and students from National Chung Hsing University today attended a Tea Symposium organized by the India Formasa, Angel Business Promoters and Tharthilthlentu (TiLi) at Aijal Club in Aizawl.

The Deputy Chief Minister – Tawnluia expressed gratitude towards the guests from Taiwan who will be working with tea producers of the state in the production of a premium brand tea leaves.

Its worthy to note that experts from Taiwan have visited the northeastern state in 2019; and returned with bunch of tea leaves samples. These samples were dried and sieved in Taiwan for producing a premium brand.

Formosa Foundation India Chapter Chairman Jonathan Lalremruata stated that the Taiwanese team from National Chung Hsing University has visited the tea growing hamlets of Biate, Darzo and Reiek; and expressed hope for collaborating with Taiwan in other agricultural produces.