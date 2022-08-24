Mizoram Exports Second-Consignment Of Pineapples To Dubai & Bahrain 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The second consignment of pineapple for export to Dubai and Bahrain left Aizawl today.

According to reports, Fair Exports (I) Pvt. Ltd. will purchase these pineapples for Rs. 30/kg and shall bear all flight expenses of the 300 kilograms of pineapple, which has been produced by cultivators of Sialhawk hamlet in Mizoram’s Champhai District.

Sialhawk Pineapple Grower Society hopes to produce 10,000 quintals of pineapple in 2022; and sold 5000 quintals of the fruit, till date.

As per the Vice President of Sialhawk VC – J. Rampanmawia, the society has also applied for Central Transport Subsidy from the APEDA (Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority); and expressed hope that after getting the required subsidy approval, the village shall be able to export their pineapple and other cultural produce at a cheaper rate.