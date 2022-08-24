Nagaland : Pre-Recruitment Training For Agnipath Aspirants Conducted In Noklak 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Shamator/Noklak Battalion of Assam Rifles, under the aegis of HQ 7 Sector Assam Rifles/ HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (North) today conducted a ‘Pre-Recruitment Training for Agnipath Aspirants’ at Assam Rifles Camp in Nagaland’s Noklak district.

The Pre-Recruitment training is an intensive program designed both to jolt a aspirant out of his regular civil life and routine and to make them physically and mentally fit to qualify physical and written test.

“It does not mark the beginning of living an AGNIVEER dream, but it similarly separates aspirants from their regular lives for the purpose of testing and training them for a new future,” – informed an official press release issued by the paramilitary troop.

A team of qualified Assam Rifles Instructors, comprising of Physical Training instructors and academic instructors are tasked to train the Agniveer aspirants.

This drive enhanced the confidence and boosted the morale of the aspirants that they are now “good to go & join the armed forces to serve the nation as Agniveer”.

This camp emphasized on conducting physical test, including – Mock test (written exams) for the aspirants.

Subsequently, the Pre Medical examination of Agniveer aspirants were also carried by 2IC Dr Jacob, CMO,14 Assam Rifles. The youth leader also lauded the efforts of 14 Assam Rifles and conveyed special heartfelt gratitude to training team Assam Rifles for the noble act.