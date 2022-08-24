Nagaland : Union Finance Minister – Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates ‘Dialysis Unit’ In Dimapur 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs – Nirmala Sitharaman today inaugurated the state-of-the-art Dialysis Unit at Dimapur District Hospital.

Constructed as part of the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiative of Boeing India & implemented by Doctors For You (DFY), this facility is a modern-equipped centre with 100% power back-up and an RO Plant.

It incorporates of four functional dialysis machines with a capacity of up to 60 sessions per day; this Dialysis Unit will be jointly managed by the Hospital Management Society of District Hospital Dimapur & DOCTORS For You initially for 10 years.

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister – Y. Patton, and a host of ministers and legislators attended the inauguration programme.