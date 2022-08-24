No Point Of Changing Border Pact With Assam : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma has ruled-out any modifications in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked between Meghalaya and Assam to resolve the interstate border dispute along the six regions covered in the first phase.

He informed the same, following a meeting with leaders of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) and Federation of Khasi, Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP).

During the meeting, the leaders of various pressure groups demanded that the MoU be reviewed, since certain areas under Hima Nonglang and Nongbak Akhing, which comes under the administrative jurisdiction of Meghalaya has been given away to Assam. These areas include – Joypur, Salbari and Hahuapara.

Addressing the mediapersons after the meeting, Sangma said that the pressure groups responded to the concerns about some locations, and state administration presented the historical facts and the 2011 report based which served as the basis for the discussion.

“We demonstrated how villages indicated by them were already located in Assam, as per the 2011 map. It is challenging to update the map now, and incorporate these Meghalayan settlements,” he said, adding that the two governments will now move forward with the second phase of talks.

“But there is no question of altering the MoU, as the three hamlets are located just 10-15 metres away from the line we have suggested,” he noted.

Taking to Twitter, the Meghalaya CM wrote “Met the NGOs to have a detailed discussion regarding the areas of differences in Phase 1 of our Border Talks with Assam also touching upon the villages not included in Meghalaya. We have presented them with facts, listened to their concerns & we will try our best to address them.”

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

In order to settle the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government focused on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.