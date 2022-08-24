Over 7000 Youths Secured Government Jobs In Sikkim : CM Golay 

NET Web Desk

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) asserted that more than 7000 youths have secured government jobs across the northeastern state.

Responding to a query of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator – DR Thapa, the Sikkim CM noted that the state administration has conducted direct recruitment to fill-up the vacancies in the governmental departments.

He mentioned that 77,912 Employment Cards have been issued. Out of which, 7,793 card-holders had secured government jobs and 34,097 secured temporary jobs.

“We have to collaboratively work for finding a solution to address the issues within the state,” – he added referring to the unemployment issue.