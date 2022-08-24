Sikkim : 29 Persons Injured In Bus Mishap At Gangtok 

NET Web Desk

At least 29 persons were left injured, seven of them been seriously injured and one critically-injured, in a bus mishap which occurred today at 7th Mile in the outskirts of Gangtok, Sikkim.

Out of the injured, 24 were students of SRM University campus at Tadong. They were on their way to Ranipool in East Sikkim district, about six kms from 7th Mile, the police said.

The injured were immediately rushed to the Manipal Central Referral Hospital from where the critically injured – a student, was referred to a Siliguri-based hospital in West Bengal. This accident occurred when the driver of the bus, which was on its way to Siliguri, lost control over it at a steep incline and the vehicle crashed into a wall next to the road, police said.

The roof of the bus was torn away from the body of the bus under the impact of the crash.

According to the Sikkim Transport Minister – Sanjit Kharel rushed to the hospital and spoke to the doctors.

He asked the hospital administration to initiate all measures to treat the injured and assured support from the state administration for the treatment of the victims.

The Sikkim Chief Minister – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) announced that the Sikkim government will bear all costs for the treatment of the injured.

The driver of the bus is believed to be absconding after the accident, the police said.