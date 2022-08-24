Tripura Government Mulls To Host Carnival; Considering Highly-Anticipated ‘Durga Puja Festival’ : ICA Minister 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 24, 2022 : The Tripura government has planned to organize a colourful post-Durga puja carnival designated as ‘Mayer Gomon’ and ‘Sharad Utsav Samman 2022’ ceremony as well to amplify the entertainment level surrounding the biggest festival – Durga Puja celebration in the Agartala city.

The Minister of Information & Cultural Affairs (ICA) – Sushanta Chowdhury chaired a preparatory meeting of ‘Mayer Gomon’ and ‘Sharad Utsav Samman 2022’ at Muktadhara auditorium here in Agartala city attended by representatives of various clubs, officials, and councillors of Agartala Municipal Corporation.

Addressing the gathering, Chowdhury said “A grand carnival before immersion of idols of Goddess Durga and her four children will be organized after the upcoming Durga Puja festival. This program is named as ‘Mayer Gomon’ while the best Durga Puja organizers in various categories of Agartala Municipal Corporation area will also be awarded by the state government.”

In the preparatory meeting, minister said that after the formation of the present government, the carnival was organized during the immersion procession of idols in 2019. After that, the carnival could not be organized due to COVID-19 pandemic. This time, as the corona pandemic is under control, an initiative has been taken to organize the immersion procession of idols.

Apart from this, he said, as the best puja entrepreneurs are awarded in Agartala, this time the best puja entrepreneurs of each district will be awarded.

The ICA Director Ratan Biswas welcomed everyone at the beginning of the discussion in the preparation meeting and presented detailed information about the ‘Mayer Gomon’ and ‘Sharad Samman 2022’. Participating in the discussion, AMC Deputy Mayor Manika Das Datta said that the work of lighting new roads in Agartala is going on. The Corporation has already held a meeting regarding ‘Sharadiya Utsav’ and initiatives have been taken to address the proposals that have come up in the discussions.

As per the discussion, the Secretary of ICA Department – Pradip Kumar Chakravorty sought everyone’s cooperation in organizing the event. He urged the representatives of various clubs not to use the officially banned plastic products in the decoration of ‘Sharadiya Utsav’.

DM of West Tripura district Debapriya Vardhan, Chairman of Tripura Tea Development Corporation Santosh Saha, President of Agartala Club Forum Pranab Sarkar discussed in the preparatory meeting. Sadar SDM Asim Saha, Chief Engineer of RD department Swapan Kumar Das, senior journalist Sanjeev Deb and eminent cultural personality Subrata Chakraborty were present.