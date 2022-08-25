Arunachal Pradesh : Two Men Sentenced With 10 Yrs Of ‘Rigorous Imprisonment’ For Sexually Assaulting Minor 

NET Web Desk

Violence against women have been escalating since decades, causing severe emotional anguish. In an attempt to tighten its noose against such brutality, a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Court in Yupia has sentenced two convicts with 10 years of ‘Rigorous Imprisonment’ for sexually assaulting a minor in 2015.

The court has convicted the two offenders – Heri Kya and his brother Heri Tachu under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act; and slapped a fine of Rs 5000 each on the offenders.

According to the Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) – Jimmy Chiram, the offence was committed in 2015, when the girl was between 14-16 years of age; as informed by medical reports.

“The minor girl was married to a man in 2011, when she was just 13-years-old. Later, his sons regularly tortured, abused and sexually-abused her on different occasions. She received threats, and was instructed to stay quiet about the terrible events,” the SP said.

Based on which, a First Information Report (FIR) was later registered at the Itanagar Women Police Station against Kya and Tachu on September 5, 2015.