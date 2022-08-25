Assam : First Edition Of ‘Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament’ To Begin At Guwahati’s SAI Centre From August 27 

NET Web Desk

The 1st edition of ‘Khelo India Women’s Judo Tournament’ is scheduled to be held across four zones in India, starting on August 27; at SAI centre in Assam’s Guwahati.

The Judo tournament is another initiative taken by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to support sports competitions for Women via the Government of India’s flagship program – Khelo India.

It will be held across four zones before a National Round, is an open Zonal level ranking tournament. The competitors will range across four age groups : Sub-Junior (12-15 years), Cadet (15-17 years), Junior (15-20 years) and Senior (15+ years).

The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has allocated a total of Rs 1.74 Crore for the conduct of the tournament, which includes prize money of Rs 48.86 Lakh.

Sushila Devi, who won the silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, mentioned “I thank the Judo Federation of India and the Sports Authority of planning out such a competition for Judo and taking all steps to take forward the sport in the country. This will really help in further growth of Judo in India.”

Following competition across all the four Zones, the National Round is scheduled for October 20-23 at the KD Jadhav Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.