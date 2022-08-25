Assam : Fisherman Shot Dead Near Indo-Bangladesh Border; Locals Blame BSF Personnel 

NET Web Desk

A fisherman was killed along the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s South Salmara district with locals alleging that he was shot by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

According to police reports, the incident happened on Wednesday night in Gudoli village when the fisherman named – Maniruzzaman was out to lay nets for fishing.

Addressing the mediapersons, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Border) of South Salmara – Saifur Ali mentioned that the injured fisherman collapsed and died on the way back to his home.

The firing, according to the villagers, was carried out by BSF forces. Meanwhile, the BSF camp was visited by police for an investigation.

“However, the BSF has not acknowledged that one of their employees was responsible for the firing. We are investigating everything from all possible angles,” he said.

Tension prevailed in the district over the killing and security has been beefed up in the border villages, police said.